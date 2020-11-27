Erieville-Patricia "Patty" Anthony, 75, of Erieville, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020. She was born August 18. 1945 in Syracuse to James and Doris Sutor. Patty graduated from Jamesville-Dewitt High School and was married to Daryl "Tony" Anthony upon his return from serving in the army in Vietnam. Her greatest joys were her family and her dogs and horses. She is survived by her son, Daryl "Todd" Anthony, her grandchildren Dominic, Mercedes and Hailey Anthony. She is also survived by her brother, J. Donald Sutor, her sister, Linda, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Patty was predeceased by her beloved husband, Tony, in 1990, and her loving son, Bradley, in 2020, as well as two sisters, Joanne Pugh and Dorie Bauer. There are no calling hours. Private graveside services will be held in Erieville Cemetery, Erieville. To leave a message of sympathy for Patty's family, please visit www.michaelebrownfuneralservices.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-anthony