Patricia B. Bruno
CANASTOTA- Patricia B. “Patti” Bruno, 72, Roberts Street, died Thursday morning, August 6, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Syracuse, on Sept. 30, 1947, she was the daughter of Hermon and Shirley Banuski Bushnell. A lifelong resident of the Canastota area, Patti was a graduate of Canastota Hight School and attended Oswego State College. She married Dominick “Nick” Bruno in St. Agatha’s Church on April 4, 1970. Patti began her banking career with the former Oneida Federal Savings and Loan Association, which later became Albany Savings Bank, then Charter One, and now is known as Citizens Bank, retiring as vice-president and manager. She was a member of the Zonta Club of Oneida, the Oneida Rotary Club, the Business and Professional Women’s Association of Oneida, served with Literacy Volunteers, volunteered with the Opportunity Shop of Canastota and served on the board of directors and later the advisory board of Access Federal Credit Union. Patti was of the Christian faith. Surviving besides her husband, Nick, are her brother, F. Ronald Bushnell of Buford, Georgia; her sister-in-law, Patricia Herb of Canastota; her nieces, Jennifer Bushnell of Georgia and Lori and her husband, Keith Galton of Canastota; her nephews, David Herb and his companion, Tammy Foster and Scott and his wife, Julie Herb, all of Canastota; and several great-nieces and great-nephews, and three great-great nieces and one great-great nephew. Funeral services will be held, at the convenience of the family, at the family plot in St. Agatha’s Cemetery, with the Rev. Kurt Johnson, officiating. Please in lieu of flowers, as a personal gift to Patti, which she requested, please smile and be kind to each other. “…we never know what burdens others carry.” Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., Canastota. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-b-bruno

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
300 S. Peterboro Street
Canastota, NY 13032
315-697-9575
