CLEVELAND- Patricia J. Schoff 84, of Cleveland, N.Y., passed away Monday Aug. 3, 2020, at Abraham House, Rome, N.Y. she was born June 15, 1936 in Oneida, N.Y.; a daughter of Charles & Lucille Luczak Lewis and was educated in the Oneida Schools. On Jan 15, 1955 she married Raymond A. Schoff in Hilton, N.Y. He passed away Oct. 27, 1991. Patricia was a member of the Polish Racing Team, Heidelberg Hill Climbers, Oneida Lake Ice Breakers and the Oneida Lake Snowmobile Associations., She also bowled on several Oneida and Sylvan Beach bowling leagues. Patricia enjoyed gardening, attending lawn sales and auctions. She was also an avid craft maker and member of Crafty Ladies of Vienna as well as the Red Hat Society. Surviving are one daughter, Caroline and Randy Martin, Clayton, N.C.; three sons, David Schoff, Cleveland, N.Y., Arthur Schoff, Bernhard’s Bay, N.Y., and Jon and Lisa Schoff, Newton Falls, N.Y.; 10 grandchildren: Raymond, Emily, Brandon, Chelsea, Leeann, Michael, Caitlin, Justin and Kristen; along with 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Joan and Ernie Vaillancourt, Munnsville, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a grandson, Ryan Alamond, and a daughter-in-law, Kelley Coleman Schoff. Graveside services under the direction of LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc., Camden, N.Y., will be held 1 p.m. Monday at St. John’s Cemetery, North Bay, N.Y. Masks and social distancing shall apply.There will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Abraham House, Rome, N.Y., 13440 You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.larobardierefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-j-schoff