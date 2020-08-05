1/1
Patricia J. Schoff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLEVELAND- Patricia J. Schoff 84, of Cleveland, N.Y., passed away Monday Aug. 3, 2020, at Abraham House, Rome, N.Y. she was born June 15, 1936 in Oneida, N.Y.; a daughter of Charles & Lucille Luczak Lewis and was educated in the Oneida Schools. On Jan 15, 1955 she married Raymond A. Schoff in Hilton, N.Y. He passed away Oct. 27, 1991. Patricia was a member of the Polish Racing Team, Heidelberg Hill Climbers, Oneida Lake Ice Breakers and the Oneida Lake Snowmobile Associations., She also bowled on several Oneida and Sylvan Beach bowling leagues. Patricia enjoyed gardening, attending lawn sales and auctions. She was also an avid craft maker and member of Crafty Ladies of Vienna as well as the Red Hat Society. Surviving are one daughter, Caroline and Randy Martin, Clayton, N.C.; three sons, David Schoff, Cleveland, N.Y., Arthur Schoff, Bernhard’s Bay, N.Y., and Jon and Lisa Schoff, Newton Falls, N.Y.; 10 grandchildren: Raymond, Emily, Brandon, Chelsea, Leeann, Michael, Caitlin, Justin and Kristen; along with 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Joan and Ernie Vaillancourt, Munnsville, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a grandson, Ryan Alamond, and a daughter-in-law, Kelley Coleman Schoff. Graveside services under the direction of LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc., Camden, N.Y., will be held 1 p.m. Monday at St. John’s Cemetery, North Bay, N.Y. Masks and social distancing shall apply.There will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Abraham House, Rome, N.Y., 13440 You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.larobardierefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-j-schoff

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc.
109 Main Street
Camden, NY 13316
(315) 245-2220
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by oneidadispatch.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved