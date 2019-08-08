Home

LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc.
109 Main Street
Camden, NY 13316
(315) 245-2220
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc.
109 Main Street
Camden, NY 13316
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc.
109 Main Street
Camden, NY 13316
View Map
More Obituaries for Patricia Bielby-Chase
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia L. Bielby-Chase


1946 - 2019
Patricia L. Bielby-Chase Obituary
Patricia L. Bielby-Chase, 73, of Blossvale, NY passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Bethany Gardens in Rome, NY. She was born on March 16, 1946 in Liberty, NY a daughter of Robert & Margaret Bartlett Allison and was a 1964 graduate from Beekmantown High School. Patricia was employed by Old Forge Metals in Vernon, NY as a book keeper for nearly 20 years. She married Gary Bielby on October 4, 1989, he passed away July 22, 2007. Patricia then married Ronald Chase, Sr. on November 11, 2011, he passed away January 9, 2018. She enjoyed gardening in her vegetable and flower beds and doing crossword puzzles. Patricia was a member of the Queen Village Bible Church, Camden, NY.Patricia is survived by one son, Robert ‘Bob’ Smith, Blossvale, NY, one brother, Robert ‘Bob’ Allison & Geraldine Johnston, Central Bridge, NY, one half-sister, Joan Marshall, White Lake, NY, one daughter-in-law, Tina Smith, Camden, NY, two nephews, Craig & Erin Allison, Plattsburgh, NY and Troy Marshall, Albany, NY and several step-children. Besides her parents Patricia was predeceased by a son, Melvin C. Smith, step-mother, Bernice Allison and two step-brothers, Richard Allison and John Allison.Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 from the LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc., Camden, NY. Private interment North Bay Cemetery, North Bay, NY. Calling hours will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the start of services at the funeral home, 109 Main Street. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.larobardierefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-l-bielby-chase
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019
