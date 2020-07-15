Vernon Center-Patricia M. Fleming, of Arquint Road died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Katherine Luther Home of Clinton. She was born on July 22, 1930 in Waterville, New York the daughter of the late Francis P. and Blanche (Quillman) Cleary. She was an honor graduate of Waterville Central School, Potsdam State with a B.S. in Elementary Education, and Syracuse University with a M.S. in Education-Remedial reading. She taught sixth grade in Rocliffe Jansen Central School, Hillsdale, NY, Remedial Reading and Special English, grades seven through twelve, in Norwich and fifth grade in West Winfield Central School, (now Mt. Markam). On September 26, 1959, she married John W. Fleming in St. Bernard’s Church, Waterville. Mrs. Fleming was a tutor and home teacher for twelve years for VVS Schools. She was a cheerleader advisor. For many years she gave piano lessons in the home. She was a former member and officer of the former Wettel PTA. At the Church of the Holy Family, Vernon, Mrs. Fleming was a member and officer of the Altar-Rosary Society and served on the Parish Counsel. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters and taught religious education classes in her home. Surviving are her husband John W. Fleming, two sons; John (Kim) Fleming of Lansing and Michael (Kristin) Fleming of Seneca Falls, two daughters, Mary (Paul) Jeffers, Oriskany Falls, and Ann-Marie (Jeff) De Barr of Sherrill, twelve grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, a brother, Martin F. Cleary of Waterville, a step-sister, Carol Grawe, North Water, PA and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends are invited to call on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 23 Front Street, Vernon, NY. Due to the COVID -19 restrictions mask and social distancing is required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Bernard’s Church, 199 Stafford Ave. S. Waterville, NY. Burial will follow in St. Bernard’s Cemetery, Waterville, New York. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Patricia may be sent to the Katherine Luther Home, 110 Utica Road, Clinton, NY, 13223. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com
