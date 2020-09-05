MORRISVILLE- Patricia M. Lafebvre, 83, died Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Crouse Community Center. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. Interment will be made in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Patricia may be made to the Crouse Community Center, 101 South St, Morrisville, NY 13408. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com
