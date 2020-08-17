CANASTOTA- Patricia E. Pardy, 77, Sandy Lane, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Crouse Hospital, surrounded by her family, where she had been a patient for the past twelve days. Born in Canastota, on Oct. 28, 1942; she was the daughter of Anthony and Gracia “Lena” Tagliente Sgarlata. A lifelong resident of Canastota, Pat was a graduate of Canastota High School, Class of 1960. Prior to her retirement, Pat was employed in the business office of Home Depot and previously had been employed with Marone’s Colonial Pharmacy. She was a communicant of St. Agatha’s Church, a member of the Canastota Beautification Committee, enjoyed playing Bunko and cards with her Monday Night Card Club. Pat loved her special friends, nieces and nephews and her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Holidays were special to her, especially Christmas. Surviving are four daughters and three sons-in-law, Julie and James Lesher, Donna and Jeff Di George, Susan and Terry Merrell and Tricia Pardy, all of Canastota; her nine grandchildren, Renee (Albert) Merithew, James (Sarah Cresape) Lesher, Sam Di George, Matthew Di George, Ryan (Amy) Merrell, Jeffrey (Kassidy) Merrell, Joshua (Kayla) Duffy, Kyle (Emilee Howe) Duffy and Garrett Lesher; her sister, Sandra Liebl of Canastota; her brother, Martin A. Sgarlata of Liverpool; her sister-in-law, Theresa Sgarlata of Canastota; eleven great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a brother, Anthony J. “Scotch” Sgarlata on Oct.23,2012. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, from St. Agatha’s Church, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Reverend Stephen Wirkes, pastor. Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn and social distancing will be required. Interment will be made in St. Agatha’s Cemetery. There are no public hours of visitation. Contribution in her memory, may be made to the CanastotaBeautification Committee, c/o Village, 205 S. Peterboro Street Canastota or the Canastota Fire Department, Box 81, Canastota, N.Y., 13032.To leave of message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com
