Dear Sue, Trisha, Donna, Julie and Families,



I have had the honor of knowing Patty all of my life - from you living across the street from my grandparents to the Grago Apartments. There was never a time that I ran into Patty and she was not smiling. Patty had some hard times in her life, but she never stopped caring about the ones she loved. I know that the memories you have of her will carry you through your grief. Keep smiling my friend and we will see each other again.

Diane Roache

Friend