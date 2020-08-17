1/1
Patricia Pardy
1942 - 2020
CANASTOTA- Patricia E. Pardy, 77, Sandy Lane, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Crouse Hospital, surrounded by her family, where she had been a patient for the past twelve days. Born in Canastota, on Oct. 28, 1942; she was the daughter of Anthony and Gracia “Lena” Tagliente Sgarlata. A lifelong resident of Canastota, Pat was a graduate of Canastota High School, Class of 1960. Prior to her retirement, Pat was employed in the business office of Home Depot and previously had been employed with Marone’s Colonial Pharmacy. She was a communicant of St. Agatha’s Church, a member of the Canastota Beautification Committee, enjoyed playing Bunko and cards with her Monday Night Card Club. Pat loved her special friends, nieces and nephews and her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Holidays were special to her, especially Christmas. Surviving are four daughters and three sons-in-law, Julie and James Lesher, Donna and Jeff Di George, Susan and Terry Merrell and Tricia Pardy, all of Canastota; her nine grandchildren, Renee (Albert) Merithew, James (Sarah Cresape) Lesher, Sam Di George, Matthew Di George, Ryan (Amy) Merrell, Jeffrey (Kassidy) Merrell, Joshua (Kayla) Duffy, Kyle (Emilee Howe) Duffy and Garrett Lesher; her sister, Sandra Liebl of Canastota; her brother, Martin A. Sgarlata of Liverpool; her sister-in-law, Theresa Sgarlata of Canastota; eleven great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a brother, Anthony J. “Scotch” Sgarlata on Oct.23,2012. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, from St. Agatha’s Church, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Reverend Stephen Wirkes, pastor. Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn and social distancing will be required. Interment will be made in St. Agatha’s Cemetery. There are no public hours of visitation. Contribution in her memory, may be made to the CanastotaBeautification Committee, c/o Village, 205 S. Peterboro Street Canastota or the Canastota Fire Department, Box 81, Canastota, N.Y., 13032.To leave of message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-pardy

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Agatha’s Church
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
300 S. Peterboro Street
Canastota, NY 13032
315-697-9575
Memories & Condolences
12 entries
August 18, 2020
Donna and family: So...so...so sorry, my deepest condolence. Your mother always had a smile and was so friendly to all. When you saw her...you just wanted to hug her. Cherish all the wonderful memories and hold all your loved ones tight. Family is precious.
Betsy Cesarini
Friend
August 18, 2020
Dear Sue, Trisha, Donna, Julie and Families,

I have had the honor of knowing Patty all of my life - from you living across the street from my grandparents to the Grago Apartments. There was never a time that I ran into Patty and she was not smiling. Patty had some hard times in her life, but she never stopped caring about the ones she loved. I know that the memories you have of her will carry you through your grief. Keep smiling my friend and we will see each other again.
Diane Roache
Friend
August 18, 2020
The grandest and best Pardy Lady that ever was. God saved the best to last. You will be missed by so much more than you could ever know. We shall touch no more. God's speed and Ondawa.
Tracy Pardy
Family
August 18, 2020
To the family

My deepest condolence. Patty was a wonderful person, she always greeted you with a big smile. May your mom rest in peace.

Tom Caglia
Classmate
August 18, 2020
Dear Julie, Donna, Susie , Tricia & Families,
My heart goes out to all of you. Your Mom was a beautiful person inside and out. May you all find comfort knowing how many lives she touched. Sending love, hugs and prayers to all of you.
Love,
Kathy Brown
Kathy Brown
Family
August 18, 2020
My condolences to the family. R.I.P., Pat. Give Sally a hug for me.
Marilyn Armlin
Friend
August 17, 2020
Our deepest condolences .... Patty was always so friendly and happy every time I would see her... she was such a wonderful person!!! Rest In Peace! Marie and Lenny
Marie DeStefano
Friend
August 17, 2020
To the family,

So sorry to hear about the passing of your mother. My sincere condolences. Pat will be missed by many. She was a wonderful person and great friend to my mother.
Anne DiVeronica Primerano
Acquaintance
August 17, 2020
How does one capture in a few short words the impact that a family had on your life? To Susan, Donna, Julie and Tricia - my sincere condolences. May your happy memories carry you. Open your hearts and know, she is there watching over you. Thank you Pat for always being so good to me when I was a kid! Much love, Carrie (Spadter) Gardner
Carrie Gardner
Friend
August 17, 2020
So many memories and stories from our days on MacArthur place ! There is little time that goes by that we don't mention Pat and her family. Our deepest condolences to all the family. Our Love to you all. Carman and Mary Lou
Carman and Mary Lou Cerio
Friend
August 17, 2020
Patty was my first friend when I moved to Canastota. Dick and I are so lu my to be friends with your mom and to have many memories to cherish. Out love to all of you and please know our hearts hurt for all of you. Love, sena and dick
Sena and dick clarke
Friend
August 17, 2020
Julie, Donna, Suzie and Trisha and the entire family. Carl and I are so very sorry about your Mom. She truly was a fantastic lady with a great smile. She always made everyone near her feel welcomed and she was always happy to see you.
She will be greatly missed , hold onto the happy memories may they carry you through the rough times. We love you all .Your in our thoughts. Love Carl and Jeannie Markle
Carl and Jeannie Markle
Friend
