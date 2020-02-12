|
Patricia L. Richmond, 64, of Hogan Rd., Vernon Center, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at University Hospital in Syracuse after a courageous battle with cancer.Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 3:30 PM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., where the Rev. Dave Johnson will officiate. Interment will take place in the spring. Family and friends are invited and may call on Friday prior to the service from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM at the funeral home, 342 Main St., Oneida. In lieu of flowers, Patricia’s family wishes for contributions be made to help provide her with a headstone at the cemetery. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2020