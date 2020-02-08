Home

POWERED BY

Services
Malecki Funeral Home
464 Sherrill Rd
Sherrill, NY 13461
315-363-4110
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Walpole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia W. Walpole

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia W. Walpole Obituary
Sherrill: Patricia W. Walpole, age 78, of Gordon Ave. passed away unexpectedly early Friday morning February 7, 2020 in the Oneida Healthcare Center.Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 464 Sherrill Rd., Sherrill, NY. A Celebration of Pat’s life will be held at a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday February 14, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Helena’s Church, Primo Ave., Sherrill, NY.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -