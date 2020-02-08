|
Sherrill: Patricia W. Walpole, age 78, of Gordon Ave. passed away unexpectedly early Friday morning February 7, 2020 in the Oneida Healthcare Center.Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 464 Sherrill Rd., Sherrill, NY. A Celebration of Pat’s life will be held at a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday February 14, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Helena’s Church, Primo Ave., Sherrill, NY.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020