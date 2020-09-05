Oneida-Patricia “Pat” Petrie Wagemaker, 91 of Oneida, N.Y. passed away peacefully on Friday, September 4, 2020. She was born to the late Phillip and Ellen Childs Petrie on November 14, 1928 in Oneida, N.Y. She had a close relationship with her late siblings Dick Petrie, Grace DiLapi and Barbara Hungerford. She bought raspberry coffee to her sister Grace twice a week for over six years at the Betsy Ross nursing home in Rome. She had a special and close relationship with her niece Cassie George of Virginia. Pat and Cassie were the glue that kept the extended family connected. Pat attended Oneida City schools. She loved Oneida, her home for her entire life. She worked for Oneida Ltd. for over 53, years. She loved her work family. She led by example showing those friends what was truly important in life and family.She retired at the age of 73 when her triplet grandchildren were born.She is survived by her son Kim and Mary Anne (Fiore) Petrie , of Oneida a daughter Dana Casey-Wagemaker and her partner Nickey Hughes of Schenectady, N.Y. seven grandchildren, Nathan Petrie, his partner Melissa Britton of Oneida, Maureen (Petrie) Greg LLewellyn of Prospect, N.Y., Matthew (Brandy) Petrie, of Colorado Spring. Emily Casey-Wagemaker of Syracuse, Sarah, Andrew and Catie Casey-Wagemaker of Schenectady, N.Y. Pat’s great grandson Finley LLewellyn was a special joy to her. She and grandson Nathan had a special bond. She had a loving relationship with childhood friend Loveda Cianfrocco and cousin Karen Snedeker. Pat’s Legacy will be her unconditional love of family and friends. She will never be forgotten. She set the bar high in caring for others. She would have coffee each morning, and think who she could help and talk to each day. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm from the Fiore Funeral Home, 303 Main Street, Oneida, N.Y. with the Deacon James Chappell of St. Patrick’s Church officiating. Burial will be make in Glenwood Cemetery, Oneida, N.Y. Friends may call at the funeral home from 12:00 to 2:00 pm, prior to the funeral service. Masks and social distancing will be required. Pat lived simply and would like her services to be simple and true. She will be buried next to her parents. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Karing Kitchen, 116 W. Grove Street, Oneida, N.Y. The family would like to thank Dr. Dan Ratnarajah staff, Shannon and Kate for their wonderful car of Pat. The Oneida Healthcare Center ER staff was most respectful and caring for Pat in her last hour. Fiore Funeral Home, 303 Main Street, Oneida, N.Y. 13421 315-363-6100 http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-pat-wagemaker