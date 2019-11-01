|
Patrick J. Murray, 30, of Sylvan Beach, NY died on Thursday, October 31, 2019 in Rome, NY after losing his battle to Substance Use Disorder. He was born on December 21, 1988 in Rome, NY a son of Patrick J. Murray & Niki R. Delahunt Garvey. Patrick graduated from Oneida High School Class of 2007. He served proudly with the United States Army from September 2, 2009 and was honorably discharged on April 23, 2014. Patrick has struggled with PTSD and substance abuse for years. Heroin came into his and our lives and stole him from us.Patrick was a caring, funny, smart young man with the potential for greatness. Patrick had a smile and charm that could light up a room but that will never happen again as he lost his battle to addiction.Substance Abuse Disorder is not something to be ashamed of or hidden. It is a DISEASE that has to be brought out into the light and fought by everyone. It continues to cut down our loved ones every day. Please do whatever you can to fight substance abuse, so that you never have to feel what those who have lost a loved one to overdose is feeling right now.Patrick leaves behind his mother, Niki R. & Lawrence J. Garvey, Sylvan Beach, NY, his father, Patrick J. Murray & Michele Kessler , Vernon, NY, brother, Michael J. Murray and niece Lilah Grace Murray, whom he adored, Sylvan Beach, NY, two step-brothers, Larry M. & Heather Garvey, Bridgeport, NY, Bryan C. & Nell Garvey, Syracuse, NY, maternal grandmother, Linda M. Dixon, McConnellsville, NY, paternal grandmother, Ellen Murray, North Bay, NY, maternal great-grandmother, Marjorie L. Mahl, Taberg, NY, former wife, Breanna Spadafora, Oneida, NY, two aunts, Courtney Dixon, Atlanta, GA, Melissa & Joseph Salerno, MA, three uncles, Dany W. Delahunt II, Oneida, NY, Matthew Dixon, Woodstock, GA and Mark Murray, Sylvan Beach, NY, many great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins and special nieces and nephews, Kira Hollenbeck, Jonah Garvey, Kye Garvey, Maddox Garvey, Zane Garvey and Alayna Cwirko.He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Dany W. Delahunt, maternal great-grandmother, Marie R. Delahunt, maternal great-grandfathers, Sidney H. Mahl and Walter ‘Corky’ Delahunt.There will be no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held 11:00am Saturday, November 9, 2019 from the LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc., 109 Main Street, Camden, NY with a Celebration of Life to be held following services at the Arthur S. Moran American Legion, Camden, NY. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or Clear Path for Veterans, 1223 Salt Spring Road, Chittenango, NY 13037. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.larobardierefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/patrick-j-murray
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019