Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-4020
ONEIDA CASTLE:Paul Andrew (Andy) Anguish, 71, died unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on Saturday, March 21, 2020.He was born at Oneida City Hospital on July 1, 1948 and was a lifelong resident of Oneida Castle. He graduated from Oneida High School in 1967 and received a Bachelor of Graphic Arts Degree from Northwood University in Midland, MI in 1971. Andy attended Munson-Williams-Proctor Art Institute for several years, specializing in photography and often assisted with teaching other students photography techniques.Andy was employed by Oneida Limited in the company’s graphic arts department and then by Oneida Molded Plastics, retiring in 2018. He was a communicant of Saint Helena’s Church in Sherrill, a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 169 in Oneida and a member of the Order of Owls Nest 1606 in Oneida. Andy enjoyed camping in the Adirondacks with friends and was an avid and talented amateur photographer. His photographs include landscapes, close up studies, and weddings. His outgoing personality and humor gained him numerous friends throughout the area. Over 400 individuals have posted condolences and remembrances via Marble Hill Inn’s Facebook page, since learning of Andy’s death. He was a loving and dedicated caregiver for his father for eight years.He was predeceased by his parents, Marjorie (Marge) Conley Anquish and Paul J Anquish. Surviving are his sister, Diane A Johnson, brother-in-law Peter C Johnson, niece Jennifer D Johnson, nephew Peter S Johnson and his wife Susan M Johnson, great-nephews Peter K and Griffin Andrew (Drew) Johnson, great-niece Maisy E Johnson and numerous cousins.Because of the ongoing pandemic, a private funeral and interment were held in Saint Helena’s Cemetery with Reverend William Mesmer, officiating on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Oneida. The family will hold a Celebration of Life event for Andy on a date to be determined.Contributions in Andy’s memory may be made to the Oneida Castle Fire Department, 3989 Sholtz Road, Oneida, NY 13421, the Order of Owls Nest 1606 Assistance Fund, PO Box 473, Oneida, NY 13421, or the American Legion Post 169 Veteran’s Assistance Fund, PO Box73, Oneida, NY 13421.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/paul-andrew-anguish
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020
