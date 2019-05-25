|
SYLVAN BEACH- Paul D. “PK” Koester, 69, of Main Street, passed away Tuesday evening, May 21, 2019, in St. Camillus Health and Rehabilitation Center, where he had been a resident since October. A Celebration of Life will be held 1PM Saturday, June 2, 2019, from Harpoon Eddie’s, 611 Park Avenue, Sylvan Beach, NY. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. A FULL OBITUARY IN TUESDAY’S EDITION CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on May 26, 2019