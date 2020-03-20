|
HAMILTON: Paul E. Harvey, 63, of Craine Lake Rd., formerly of Manlius, NY passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020.A celebration of his life will be private at a later date to be announced. Interment will be at the convenience of his family.Contributions in his memory may be made to the Pompey Historical Society, 8354 Cherry Valley Tpke, Manlius, NY 13104. www.pompeyhistorical.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton NY 13346. To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2020