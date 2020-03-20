Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
25 Broad St
Hamilton, NY 13346
(315) 824-2417
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL HARVEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL E. HARVEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL E. HARVEY Obituary
HAMILTON: Paul E. Harvey, 63, of Craine Lake Rd., formerly of Manlius, NY passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020.A celebration of his life will be private at a later date to be announced. Interment will be at the convenience of his family.Contributions in his memory may be made to the Pompey Historical Society, 8354 Cherry Valley Tpke, Manlius, NY 13104. www.pompeyhistorical.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton NY 13346. To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -