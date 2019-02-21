|
VERNON CENTER- Paul E. Willson, 71, of Willson Road, passed away Tuesday evening, February 19, 2019, in the comfort of his home, after a two year battle with cancer.Born in Rome on October 23, 1947, he was the son of Beriah E. "Ted" and Helen Houck Willson. A resident of the area since 2017 when he returned home from New York City, he was a graduate of Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Central School and Cornell University.Prior to his retirement, Paul was self-employed. During his college years, Paul was on the polo team. He was of the Catholic faith.Surviving are three sons, Scott ( Cheryl) Willson of Washington, Matthew Willson of Florida and Jeff Willson of Cazenovia; one granddaughter, Grace; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Barbara Melioris and Ross Kallenberger of Bakersfield, CA, Ellen and James Hannafon of Oklahoma City, OK and Sony and Dave Bermudez of Clinton; three brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Amanda Willson of Vernon Center, Michael and Brenda Willson of LasVegas, NV and Douglas and Anne Willson of Vernon Center and several nieces and nephews.In keeping with Paul's wishes, there will be no public hours of visitation or funeral service. Spring interment will take place in St. Helena's Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. Contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019