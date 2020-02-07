|
|
DURHAMVILLE- Paul J. Christian, 84, of Irish Ridge Road, passed away at home, on February 6, 2020, after a lengthy illness.Born in Sherburne on July 31, 1935, he was the son of James and Selena Buell Christian. A resident of Durhamville since the 1980’s, Paul lived in various places while traveling for work. He was educated in Sherburne-Earlville Central School. He married Patti Trexler in Durhamville on July 21, 1985.Prior to his retirement, Paul was self employed as a general contractor. He enjoyed hunting and traveling and was a member of the New York State Horse Plantation Walking Horse Club.Surviving besides his wife Patti are: five sons and three daughters-in-law, Paul J. and Mary Christian of OK, George and Michele Christian of VA, Chris and Linda Christian of Utica, Dan Buell and Patrick Buell, both of Durhamville; one daughter and son-in-law, Corrine and Scott Hannan of OK; thirty-six grand and great-grandchildren; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held 2PM Saturday, February 15, 2020 from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, with Paul’s son George Christian, officiating. Spring interment will be made in West Verona Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 12-2PM, prior to the funeral service. Please consider contributions to the Thomas Golisano , 1120 S. Goodman Street, Rochester, NY 14620. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/paul-j-christian
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020