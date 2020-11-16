Paul Thomas “Tom" Scull Jr., 80, of University Ave. Hamilton, NY, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at his home. He was born May 13, 1940 in Glens Falls, NY, a son of the late Paul Thomas and Margaret Smith Scull. He graduated from Glens Falls High School, and received a BA from Colgate University, Class of 1962, and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He married Sue Russell of Coatesville, PA on June 3, 1967. Tom and Sue lived in Coatesville, PA for ten years where their children were born, Hanover, NH for twelve years, a place the kids consider “home”, and Charlotte, NC where Tom retired. Tom had a natural ability to connect and befriend anyone and was an exceptional listener. He very much enjoyed his professional career in Labor Relations, eventually retiring from The National Gypsum Company in 2005.Following retirement Tom and Sue lived for ten years in Pinehurst, NC where he was an avid member of the Pinehurst Golf Club. Several years ago he moved back to Hamilton and rejoined the Colgate community. Tom enjoyed supporting and cheering for all sports at Colgate, especially the football and basketball teams on which he played as a student. While living in Hamilton, Tom joined the Seven Oaks golf club and could be seen there almost daily playing with, and getting reacquainted with, many of his former college buddies, some of whom were fellow Phi Gamma Delta brothers. Tom also enjoyed volunteering at Madison Lane Apartments, where he was a member of the Board and served meals to residents weekly.Tom is survived by Sue, his wife of 53 years; his mother-in-law Alice Russell of Clinton, NY; his sons Paul Thomas “Tommy" Scull III and his wife Jessica Tidman of Strafford, VT, and Peter Russell Scull and his wife Jocelyn Noll of Hamilton and Brooklyn, NY; his daughter Holly Scull and her husband Matt McDonagh of Brooklyn, NY; and his grandchildren, Olive and Paul Thomas “Paul” Scull and Lucia and Vaughan McDonagh.Funeral services will be private. Interment will take place at a later date in Pineview Cemetery, Glens Falls, NY.Friends are invited to call on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY 13346. Due to CDC guidelines regarding the current health issues, masks are required.Contributions in Tom’s memory may be made to the Hamilton Food Cupboard, Hamilton, NY.To sign the book of memories, go to: www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/paul-t-scull