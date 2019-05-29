|
|
Virginia Beach, VA- Paul T. Wickham, age 73, of Virginia Beach and former Oneida resident passed away Thursday May 23, 2019 in Virginia Beach.He was born on February 23, 1946 in Camden, New York a son of Gladys Wickham and attended Canastota Schools. On July 1, 1967 Paul was united in marriage with Susan Newman and has shared this union of fifty-two years together.Prior to his retirement Paul was in the set up and repair department with Oneida Limited Silversmith’s. In his younger years he enjoyed softball, fishing and was a member of the BUM’S Club of Sherrill. Surviving are his wife Susan, three daughters, Kelly Miller, Kathy Wickham and Kristen (Al) Richmond, one son, Kevin (Jennifer) Wickham, seven grandchildren; Charlie, Kimberly, Brandon, Collin, Cassidy, Kelsey and Kaden, three great-grandchildren; Cameron, Kaylee and Austin, one sister Peggy Hilts; and many nieces and nephews and his canine companion, “Gizmo”. Paul was predeceased by his mother, six brothers and seven sisters. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00at the Malecki funeral Home Inc., 464 Sherrill Rd., Sherrill, NY. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home immediately following calling hours.Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com. MALECKI FUNERAL HOME SHERRILL, NY http://www.lastingmemories.com/paul-t-wickham
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on May 30, 2019