G. F. Zimmer Funeral Home
702 Legion Dr
Chittenango, NY 13037
315-687-3366
Paul Witchley Obituary
Paul Witchley, 55, of Chittenango passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Hospital after a short illness. Paul is survived by his mother, Ann Fletcher, his sisters, Cynthia (Paul) Nesterowicz, Shelly Witchley and Bobbi (Vince) Claps, his nephews, Brady Clap and Noah Claps and his nieces, Stephanie Brandt and Lori Brandt. In keeping with Paul’s wishes there are no calling hours or services. G.F. Zimmer Funeral Home, Chittenango is in charge of arrangements. http://www.lastingmemories.com/paul-witchley
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Nov. 28, 2019
