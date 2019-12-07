|
|
Peggy S. Webb, 61, of Simmons Rd., Vernon Center, passed away early Friday morning, December 6, 2019, at her home after a long illness. She was born on June 20, 1958, in Oneida, the daughter of Eugene and Jeanette Kimball Emmons, Sr. Peggy attended school in Oneida. Peggy was previously employed by Madison Plastics, Oneida Molded Plastics, Oneida Limited, Morrisville Auxi Corp., and the Knotty Pine Diner. Peggy enjoyed cooking, dancing, listening to music, fishing, joking, and going to parties with her family and friends. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving are her children, Terra (Hank) Clark, of Vernon Center, Larry Webb Jr. (Sara Lyons), of Vernon Center, and Gloria Webb (Daniel Lasher), of Vernon Center; three grandchildren, Ethan, Emma, and Grace; her siblings, Eugene (Sharon) Emmons, of Oneida, Iva (Hollis) Thurston, of Morrisville, Diana (Dennis) Harp, of Vernon, Judy (Paul) Garlock, of Seymour, TN, Christopher (Tina) Emmons, of Durhamville, Cindy (Jeff) Palmer, of Canastota, and Shellie (Jim) English, of Canastota; the father of her children, Larry Webb, Sr., of Normandy, TN; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Peggy was predeceased by her parents, Eugene and Jeanette Emmons; her brother, Freddie Emmons; and a nephew, Jeffrey Palmer, Jr. Peggy’s family wishes to express their gratitude to all of her friends and family for many years of love and support. They would also like to thank the medical staff at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for the care provided to her. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 4:00 PM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida, where the Rev. David Johnson will officiate. Family and friends are invited and may call on Friday prior to the service from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the funeral home. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/peggy-s-webb
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019