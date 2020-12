Or Copy this URL to Share

SYLVAN BEACH- Penelope S. “Penny” Durant, 62, of Sylvan Beach, died December 2, 2020. Funeral services will be held 1PM, Wednesday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., Oneida. Interment will be made in Stockbridge Valley Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, 11 AM-1PM, Wednesday. Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc. Oneida



