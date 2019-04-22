|
VERONA - Penny L. Lohr, 64, of Sarenski Road, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, under the care of hospice, with her family by her side.Born in Canastota on November 15, 1954, the daughter of Lynne and Mary Elizabeth Redding Loomis. A lifelong resident of the area, Penny was educated in Oneida High School. She married Russell Lohr in Wampsville on August 11, 1984. .Prior to her retirement with thirty years of service, Penny was employed by Oneida Limited Silversmith’s in the brocade department. Penny was an avid cat lover and was a member of the No Rulez Persian Rescue Crew cat rescue club. She loved her family deeply and her grandchildren were her life. Penny also enjoyed crafts and antiques.Surviving besides her husband Russell, two daughters and one son-in-law, Tammi Fairfield of Cicero and Rusty and Matt Bice of Mooresville, NC; one son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Grace Lohr of Chittenango; nine grandchildren, Makenzie Bice, Madison Bice, Landon Bice, Nicholas Fairfield, Dominick Fairfield, Arabella Fairfield, Ryon Lohr, Emma Slawoniewski and Alex Slawoniewski; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Darlene and George Lloyd, Sharon Mury and Karen and James Flagler; one brother and sister-in-law, Martin and Nancy McCallister, her best friend, Krista Garrison and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son-in-law, Lennie Fairfield and a brother-in-law, Pat Mury.Private family services will be held at the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida with the Reverend Robert Cassler, officiating. Contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38015. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/penny-l-lohr
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019