ONEIDA- Peter J. Rinaldo Jr., 80, of Sayles Street, passed away early Saturday morning, August 29, 2020, in The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Home, Utica, where he had been a resident since January. Born in Utica on November 4, 1939, he was the son of Peter J. and Mary Grace Sacco Rinaldo Sr., both of Utica. A lifelong resident of the area, growing up in Oneida, Pete was a graduate of Oneida High School, Class of 1957, where he played baseball and lettered in football and basketball in 1955 and 1956 and was named to the Tri-Valley League all-star team. He was named to the all upstate NY all-star football team as a guard and linebacker and attended St. Patrick’s school. After high school, Peter enlisted and served four years in the United States Navy. Early on in the Navy, Peter played football for the Bainbridge Commodore for one year and then served in naval aviation with the 15 th Airborne. He married Bonnie Staudt in Oriskany on August 24, 1974. Prior to his rtirement, Pete was the owner and President of Oneida Distributors Inc., a business that he ran until selling it in 1991. He had previously been employed by McCraith Beverages. Mr. Rinaldo was a charter member of the Kanon Valley Country Club where he served as a board member for twelve years and President for three years. He was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks, Oneida 767, the Oneida Order of the Owls, Nest 1606, the Loyal Order of the Moose, Oneida Chapter 421 and Powhatan where he served as Past Chief. Pete was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church. Peter loved the Yankees, the Giants and the Buffalo Bills. He enjoyed golfing and playing poker and looked forward to traveling to Myrtle Beach every winter. But, most of all, he loved being with family and friends.Surviving besides his wife Bonnie are: two daughters, Amanda (Dean) Alessandra of Hamburg and Mary Beth Rinaldo of Arlington, VA; one son, Anthony C. Rinaldo of Manhattan; two step-sons, Martin Prophet of Henryville, PA and Joseph Prophet of Oneida; four grandchildren, Jake, Ava and Dean Alessandra and Mitchell Prophet; one great-grandchild, Drew Prophet, one sister, Janet Wickens of Dearborn, MI and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Duane Wickens. Funeral services will be held, 11AM Wednesday from St. Patrick’s Church, where the funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Richard Kapral, pastor. Interment will be made in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, with military honors. Friends may call at the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida on Tuesday from 4-7PM. In following with the current COVID guidelines, we are restricted to operate at 33% capacity and everyone in attendance must wear a facial covering. Contributions may be made to the Canastota American Legion, 325 South Peterboro Street, Canastota, NY 13032 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 441 West Kirkpatrick Road, Syracuse, NY 13204. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com
. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/peter-j-rinaldo-jr