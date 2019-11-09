|
Sherrill: Peter L. Glover, age 76, of Sherrill passed away early Friday morning, November 8, 2019 in Upstate Hospital. He was born July 28, 1943 in Oneida, New York a son of the late Floyd and Bernadette (Mercier) Glover and was a 1963 graduate of V.V.S. Central School. In June of 1963 Peter enlisted with the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in June of 1967. Peter was united in marriage with Marion “Rudy” Weiss on October 1, 1974 in Wampsville, NY and shared that loving union of over thirty-two years together until she passed on July 25, 2006.Throughout his career Pete worked many jobs including his last job as a security officer with Vernon Downs.He was a member of the American Legion Post 230 of Sherrill and served as a commissioner with the City of Sherrill for several years. Pete coached Pop Warner Football for over thirty years and was also a youth basketball and baseball coach.Surviving are his two sons, Chad (Heather) Glover and Peter Glover (Sara Getman) of Sherrill, one daughter Bernadette Nolan of VA, his loving grandchildren, Kesha, Kianna, Daija, Amari, Autumn, Jack, Lily and Lila, his siblings, Allen (Cindy) Glover and Snookie (Ray) Peters of Sherrill, Gloria (Mac) McGregor of Schenectady, Terry (Pat) Glover of Tucson and Connie McMullen of Pine Bush and many nieces and nephews.Peter was predeceased by three siblings, Paul Glover, Delores Dodge and Emma Jean Roberts.Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 3-7pm at the Malecki Funeral Home, 464 Sherrill Rd., Sherrill, NY. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11am at the funeral home with burial to follow in Valley View Cemetery, Oneida, NY. Family and friends are invited to gather at American Legion Post 230 following the burial to celebrate his life. In memory of Peter donations may be sent the American Legion Post 230, 168 E. Seneca Street, Sherrill, NY, 13461. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/peter-l-glover
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019