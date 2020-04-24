|
Philip D. Glynn, 52, of 410 McQuire St., Oneida, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 23, 2020, after being stricken at home.Funeral services will be held at a future date at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc. Interment will take place in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Oneida. Calling hours will be held at a future date at the funeral home, 342 Main St., Oneida. Memorial contributions may be made in Phil’s memory to Wanderer’s Rest Humane Society, PO Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020