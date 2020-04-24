Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ironside Funeral Home
342 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-2978
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Glynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip D. Glynn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip D. Glynn Obituary
Philip D. Glynn, 52, of 410 McQuire St., Oneida, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 23, 2020, after being stricken at home.Funeral services will be held at a future date at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc. Interment will take place in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Oneida. Calling hours will be held at a future date at the funeral home, 342 Main St., Oneida. Memorial contributions may be made in Phil’s memory to Wanderer’s Rest Humane Society, PO Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -