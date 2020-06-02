Philip D. Glynn
1967 - 2020
Philip D. Glynn, 52, of 410 McGuire St., Oneida, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 23, 2020, after being stricken at home. He was born on May 16, 1967, in Oneida, the son of J. Francis and Norma Phillips Glynn. Phil was a graduate of Oneida High School, Class of 1985. Phil was an electrician by trade and was employed by Briggs and Stratton in Sherrill and had previously worked for Morrisville-Eaton Central School District and Wentworth Construction in Oneida. He was a lifelong resident of Oneida and of the Catholic faith. Surviving are his four children, Jeremy (Mickelle Funari) Glynn, of Canastota, Sharayah Glynn, Steven (Christy) Buss, Jessica (Zach Baslow) Glynn, all of Oneida; four grandchildren, Ezekiel and Lillian Glynn, and Bryan and Summer Buss, and a grandson, Zander Baslow expected in June; a brother, Scott (Jhanaye) Glynn, of Gilbert, AZ; four sisters, Donna Carmon, of Syracuse, Regina (Phil) Holzhaur, of Queen Creek, AZ, Jane (Alan) DiMauro, of Apache Junction, AZ, and Rita (Brad) Neubauer, of Chandler, AZ; the mother of his children, Janice Buss, of Oneida; and many nieces and nephews. Phil was predeceased by his infant sister, Mary Doreen on December 6, 1961, and brother John G. Glynn in May 15, 1972. Phil’s immediate family will greet the friends wishing to express their condolences on Saturday, June 6, 2020, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, there will only be allowed a certain number of people in the funeral home at a time. The funeral home staff respectfully asks that you wear a face covering into our facility and try to maintain proper social distancing protocols. When you arrive at the funeral home, we ask that you enter from the side entrance of the funeral home and exit thru the front to avoid unnecessary contact. Funeral services will be held privately due to the restrictions of COVID-19. Interment will take place in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Oneida. Memorial contributions may be made in Phil’s memory to Wanderer’s Rest Humane Society, PO Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/philip-d-glynn

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Ironside Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Ironside Funeral Home Inc
342 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-2978
