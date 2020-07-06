1/1
Philip E. Cox
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip E. Cox, 70, of Lee, passed away unexpectedly on July 2, 2020. He was born on February 3, 1950 in Canastota, N.Y., son of Theodore and Marilyn Marsh Cox Jordan. Philip was a graduate of Utica College. Until his passing, he was an employee of American Alloy Steel in Rome for 30 years. On November 27, 1993, Philip was united in marriage to the love of his life Susan Bogdanowicz. Philip was an avid hunter, golf and motorcycle enthusiast, who enjoyed restoring vintage motorcycles. He was a member of the Camden Cycle Riders, the Lee Center Trailbusters Snowmobile Club, Oneida Rifle Club and the NRA.He is survived by his beloved wife, Susan; his mother, Marilyn Jordan; step-mother Elizabeth Cox; a son and daughter-in-law, Philip Jr. (Sarah) Cox of Canastota; two daughters and one son-in-law, Rebekah (Felix) Tianga of Long Island; Olivia Cox of Canastota; a brother, Joseph Jordan of Whitesboro; three sisters, Christine (Peter) Villari of Canastota; Felicia (Doug) Fesenger of Canastota; Jackie (Bernie) Bayne of Oneida; seven grandchildren, Wilson, Logan, Natalie, Nicolette, Philip III, Caterina, and Joey; along with several nieces and nephews and his faithful canine companion Ranger. Philip was predeceased by his father Theodore and brother Nathan Cox.Phil was always willing to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed life, family members and his many friends. He was always there to brighten the lives of others and will be deeply missed.Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Rome Inc., 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome N.Y. 13440 or the American Cancer Society, 6725 Lyons Street, East Syracuse, N.Y. 13057.Funeral services will be on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 6 P.M. at Strong-Burns & Sprock Funeral Home 7751 Merrick Road, Rome. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 3-6 P.M. prior to the service. Anyone who plans on attending is asked to please wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing regulations. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. http://www.lastingmemories.com/philip-e-cox

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strong-Burns & Sprock Funeral Home
7751 Merrick Road
Rome, NY 13440
(315) 336-6360
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved