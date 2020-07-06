Philip E. Cox, 70, of Lee, passed away unexpectedly on July 2, 2020. He was born on February 3, 1950 in Canastota, N.Y., son of Theodore and Marilyn Marsh Cox Jordan. Philip was a graduate of Utica College. Until his passing, he was an employee of American Alloy Steel in Rome for 30 years. On November 27, 1993, Philip was united in marriage to the love of his life Susan Bogdanowicz. Philip was an avid hunter, golf and motorcycle enthusiast, who enjoyed restoring vintage motorcycles. He was a member of the Camden Cycle Riders, the Lee Center Trailbusters Snowmobile Club, Oneida Rifle Club and the NRA.He is survived by his beloved wife, Susan; his mother, Marilyn Jordan; step-mother Elizabeth Cox; a son and daughter-in-law, Philip Jr. (Sarah) Cox of Canastota; two daughters and one son-in-law, Rebekah (Felix) Tianga of Long Island; Olivia Cox of Canastota; a brother, Joseph Jordan of Whitesboro; three sisters, Christine (Peter) Villari of Canastota; Felicia (Doug) Fesenger of Canastota; Jackie (Bernie) Bayne of Oneida; seven grandchildren, Wilson, Logan, Natalie, Nicolette, Philip III, Caterina, and Joey; along with several nieces and nephews and his faithful canine companion Ranger. Philip was predeceased by his father Theodore and brother Nathan Cox.Phil was always willing to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed life, family members and his many friends. He was always there to brighten the lives of others and will be deeply missed.Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Rome Inc., 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome N.Y. 13440 or the American Cancer Society
, 6725 Lyons Street, East Syracuse, N.Y. 13057.Funeral services will be on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 6 P.M. at Strong-Burns & Sprock Funeral Home 7751 Merrick Road, Rome. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 3-6 P.M. prior to the service. Anyone who plans on attending is asked to please wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing regulations. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. http://www.lastingmemories.com/philip-e-cox