Mr. Philip “Michael” Graziano, 70, of Sauquoit, NY departed this life peacefully at home Tuesday October 29th, 2019.Michael’s Celebration of Life will be held at the Child’s Chapel at Forest Hill Cemetery, Utica, NY on Wednesday November 6th, 2019 at 10 a.m.Please donate to Hospice or the Alzheimer ‘s Association. Envelopes will be available at the cemetery.Arrangements under the guidance of the John L Matt Funeral Home, Chadwicks ,NYTo send: an online message of sympathy go to www.johnlmattfuneralhome.com
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019