Vernon: Philip W. Wenzel, age 92, formerly of State Rt. 5, Vernon, passed away Sunday afternoon, September 29, 2019 in the Oneida Healthcare Extended Care Facility.He was born on December 27, 1926 in Germany a son of the late Frank J. and Katharina Wenzel and was a graduate of Jefferson High School, Jefferson, NY.On September 13, 1952 Philip and Frida Engler were united in marriage in Richmond Lutheran Church in Richmond, New York and shared that loving union of nearly sixty-five years until Frida’s death on January 12, 2017.Prior to his retirement in 1990 Philip was a plumber with H.J. Brandley Plumbing and Heating of Utica and was a member of the Plumber’s Union Local 112.In his spare time Philip was a Scout Master of Boy Scout Troup 34 of Vernon; he sang with the Oneida Chorale and enjoyed camping, bowling and square dancing.Philip and his wife enjoyed wintering in Florida where Philip enjoyed playing shuffle board. In his retirement years he enjoyed reading and playing checkers with his grandchildren.Surviving is one son, Philip H. (Crystal) Wenzel of Vernon Center, one daughter, Wendy (John) Mierek of Sherrill, his beloved grandchildren, Hanni (Matthew) Fuentes of Binghamton, John Mierek of Syracuse, Laurie Hennessey of Marcy, Lisa Semard of Rotterdam, three great-grandchildren Melanie, Autumn and Brook, one brother Frank Wenzel and several nieces and nephews.Philip was predeceased by his wife Frida and two brothers, Joseph and Martin Wenzel.In keeping with family wishes, calling hours, funeral services and burial in Maple Grove Cemetery will be private and at the families convenience. The family would like to thank the 2nd floor staff at the ECF for their kind compassionate care given to Philip during his stay at the facility. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/philip-w-wenzel
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2019