Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kloster & Northrop Memorial Chapel at Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home
210 E Main St
Waterville, NY 13480
(315) 841-4211
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Kloster & Northrop Memorial Chapel at Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home
210 E Main St
Waterville, NY 13480
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Kloster & Northrop Memorial Chapel at Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home
210 E Main St
Waterville, NY 13480
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PHYLLIS DICKENSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHYLLIS A. DICKENSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PHYLLIS A. DICKENSON Obituary
North Syracuse: Phyllis Ann Dickenson, 88, formerly of West Winfield and Waterville, NY, passed away Wednesday, October 16. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home (Kloster & Northrop Memorial Chapel), 210 E. Main St., Waterville, followed by interment in the West Exeter Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Saturday from 12:30 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. There will be a reception at West Exeter Fire Hall following the interment.? Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes, Inc. ?
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PHYLLIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now