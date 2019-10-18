|
North Syracuse: Phyllis Ann Dickenson, 88, formerly of West Winfield and Waterville, NY, passed away Wednesday, October 16. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home (Kloster & Northrop Memorial Chapel), 210 E. Main St., Waterville, followed by interment in the West Exeter Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Saturday from 12:30 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. There will be a reception at West Exeter Fire Hall following the interment.? Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes, Inc. ?
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019