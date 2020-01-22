|
ONEIDA- Phyllis A. Voelker, 93, of Cleveland Avenue, died on January 17, 2020, at her residence after an extended illness.Born in the Town of Smithfield on May 14, 1926, she was the daughter of Arnold and Marjorie Fargo Davis. A lifelong resident of the area, Phyllis was a graduate of Stockbridge Valley Central School. She married Gordon W. Voelker in Oneida on January 31, 1946. Mr. Voelker died on February 28, 2016.Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Voelker was a teachers aide in the Seneca Street School. In her younger years, she enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, knitting, cooking and gardening. Phyllis was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Oneida.Surviving are: two sons and one daughter-in-law, Gary and Barbara Voelker of Durhamville and Lee Voelker of Verona; one daughter, Joyce Voelker of Verona; several grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren and one brother, Oris Davis of Siloam. She was predeceased by a sister, Lois Robinson.Services were held privately, for family only. Contributions may be made to the . Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., Oneida.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020