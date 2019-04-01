|
Sherrill—Phyllis H. Friske, 86, of 129 Life Ave, Sherrill, died Saturday evening, March 30, 2019, in the Oneida Health Extended Care Facility where she had been a resident since October 8, 2018.Phyllis was born on June 17, 1932, in Ridgeway, PA, the daughter of Morris and Bernice Erhard Heist. She was a graduate of Oneida High School, class of 1950.On November 15, 1952, she married Eugene G. Friske in the First United Methodist Church Oneida. She and her husband moved to Sherrill in 1956.Phyllis was employed as an office clerk for the city of Sherrill, retiring in December 1991. She had previously been employed at the former Ross Pharmacy in Sherrill.She was a member of the Christ Church United Methodist in Sherrill. She also enjoyed bowling.Surviving are her husband, Eugene; three children, Debra (Michael) Connelly, of Verona, Barbara (Arthur) Fisch, of Canandaigua, and Bryan Friske, of Sherrill; nine grandchildren, Jeff Hugunine, Megan Connelly, Katie (Billy) Connelly-Stewart, Aaron (Sevenia) Rehm, Adrienne (Matt) Pope, Andrew Rehm, Matt Friske, Christopher Friske, and Jake Friske; and ten great-grandchildren. Phyllis was predeceased by a son-in-law, Michael Hugunine, Jr.Private funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be made in Valley View Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Memorial Contributions may be made to Christ Church-United Methodist, 417 Park St., Sherrill, NY, 13461. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc. 342 Main St, Oneida.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2019