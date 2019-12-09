|
|
Phyllis F. Harvey, 88, of 223 Stone St., Oneida, passed away on Sunday morning, December 8, 2019, at the Oneida Health Extended Care Facility where she had been a patient since November 20, 2019. She was born on January 16, 1931, in Oneida, the daughter of Silas Moore and Mary Elizabeth Briggs Foor. Phyllis was a graduate of Oneida High School, Class of 1949. On September 23, 1961, Phyllis was united in marriage to George E. Harvey, III, in Oneida. Mr. Harvey passed away on November 25, 2016. Phyllis was employed as a telephone operator for New York Bell for thirteen years. Phyllis was a lifelong resident of Oneida and a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Oneida since 1944. She was an active volunteer at church events. She was a long-time bowler at the Canastota Highway Bowl. She was an avid reader and sewer. Surviving are her three children, George (Tammy) Harvey, IV, of Oneida, Melanie (Jeffrey) Fountain, of Canastota, and Janice Hood, of Oneida Castle; eleven grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. Phyllis was predeceased by a son-in-law, Thomas Hood. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in Oneida Castle Cemetery. There are no public calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made in Phyllis’ memory to Wanderer’s Rest Humane Society, PO Box 535, Canastota, NY, 13032. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida.You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/phyllis-harvey
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2019