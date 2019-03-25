|
|
Phyllis Jones, 83, formerly of Vernon passed away Saturday morning, March 23, 2019 at the Oneida Extended Care Facility. Phyllis was born March 23, 1936 in Scriba, NY the daughter of Arlyn and Mildred Himes. She was long time resident of Vernon. Phyllis was a homemaker and will be remembered for her love of family, her sense of humor and her wit. She enjoyed music and her nickname Lollipop. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years Richard in 2017, her sisters Irene LaVigne and Celia Peryea and her grandson Douglas Wimmer. She is survived by her sons, David (Carol) and Robert (Patricia) all of Canastota, her daughters Eileen Wimmer (Michael) of Canastota and Ruth Murphy (Allen) of Elmira, her brother Simeon Himes of North Carolina, her sisters, Bernice Peryea of Syracuse and Doris Hines of Florida, 13 grandchildren 17 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be 11:00 am Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Crossroads Community Church, 1751 Fyler Rd. North Chittenango. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Chittenango. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Crossroads Community Church. G.F. ZIMMER F.H. CHITTENANGO 315-687-3366 http://www.lastingmemories.com/phyllis-j-jones
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019