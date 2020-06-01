Phyllis J. Lerch Hammerle
Phyllis J. Lerch Hammerle, age 88 of Port Orange FL. Passed away Tuesday May 26, 2020Born Dec 1, 1931 in West Leyden, NY.Phyllis was educated in the VVS school district.In 1948 she was united in marriage to Jack E Lerch. A union that exceeded 40 years and blessed them with 6 children.Throughout her life Phyllis was a loving, wonderful mother with a terrific sense of humor. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting, gardening and playing cards. She especially enjoyed spending time at camp on Chases Lake with family and friends.In May of 1990 she was united in marriage to Richard Hammerle, a blessed union of 30 years in Florida where they enjoyed the sunshine and retirement.Phyllis is survived by her loving husband Dick, her sons, Jack Lerch Jr, of Oneida, Randy Lerch, of Port Orange, Kevin (Vanessa) Lerch of Verona, son-in-law Steve Reed of Verona, son-in-law Carl Cornish of Verona, her brother Robert Urtz, and a dear friend Gerald Johnson of Port Orange. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and her kitten Pita.She is predeceased by her children Susan (Lerch) Cornish, Jeffrey Lerch, Rebecca (Lerch) Reed, her brothers Michael Urtz, William Urtz and her beloved feline companion of 16 years Gizmo.Due to the current restrictions there will be no services at this time.Please consider donations to your local humane society or a memorial gift to the ASPCA.A celebration of Phyllis’ life will be held in the future at the convenience of her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/phyllis-j-lerch-hammerle

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
