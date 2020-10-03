1/1
Phyllis Peck Clinch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ONEIDA-Phyllis Peck Clinch, 94, Prospect Street, died Saturday morning, Oct. 3, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family who cared for her. Born in Cleveland, on January 24, 1926, she was the daughter of Crawford and Violet Lamson Peck. A resident of this area for the past 70 years, Phyllis attended Cleveland schools. She married Olin J. Clinch in Cleveland on Sept. 30, 1950. He died on April 13, 2011. For many years, Phyllis babysat for many children throughout the years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Oneida and was a former member of the Home Bureau and Willard Prior School PTA. Surviving are her three daughters, Sandra (Dennis) Reczenski and Kathryn (Richard Rivenburgh) Hoffman, all of Barefoot Bay, Florida and Diane (Jeff) Dingman of Vernon; her grandchildren, Brian (Rachael) Reczenski , James Rafte III, Kristina (Brad) Staring, Sean (Ashley Janovski) Hoffman, Jeffrey (Amanda Lannie) Dingman, Jr. and Jennifer (Craig) Noble; twelve great-grandchildren; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Marv and Doris Clinch of Durhamville and Joyce Clinch of Pennsylvania; special niece, Kelly Janovski, special nephew, Ted Zabele and longtime neighbor, Vicki Du Chene; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by five sisters, Ruth Rinaldo, Mabel Allen, June Kikta, Evelyn Auringer and Fern Tanner and two brothers, Clyde and Donald Peck. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday from the Campbell- Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida with the Reverend Betsye Mowry, officiating. Interment will be made in Maple Flats Cemetery, Cleveland. Friends may call at the funeral home 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, prior to the funeral. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, facial coverings must be worn, social distancing must be maintained and adjusted total capacity must be followed. Contributions, in her memory, may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Main at Grove Streets, Oneida, NY 13421 or the Oneida Castle Fire Department, 3989 Sholtz Road, Oneida Castle, NY 13421.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/phyllis-peck-clinch

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-4020
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by oneidadispatch.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved