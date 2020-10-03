ONEIDA-Phyllis Peck Clinch, 94, Prospect Street, died Saturday morning, Oct. 3, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family who cared for her. Born in Cleveland, on January 24, 1926, she was the daughter of Crawford and Violet Lamson Peck. A resident of this area for the past 70 years, Phyllis attended Cleveland schools. She married Olin J. Clinch in Cleveland on Sept. 30, 1950. He died on April 13, 2011. For many years, Phyllis babysat for many children throughout the years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Oneida and was a former member of the Home Bureau and Willard Prior School PTA. Surviving are her three daughters, Sandra (Dennis) Reczenski and Kathryn (Richard Rivenburgh) Hoffman, all of Barefoot Bay, Florida and Diane (Jeff) Dingman of Vernon; her grandchildren, Brian (Rachael) Reczenski , James Rafte III, Kristina (Brad) Staring, Sean (Ashley Janovski) Hoffman, Jeffrey (Amanda Lannie) Dingman, Jr. and Jennifer (Craig) Noble; twelve great-grandchildren; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Marv and Doris Clinch of Durhamville and Joyce Clinch of Pennsylvania; special niece, Kelly Janovski, special nephew, Ted Zabele and longtime neighbor, Vicki Du Chene; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by five sisters, Ruth Rinaldo, Mabel Allen, June Kikta, Evelyn Auringer and Fern Tanner and two brothers, Clyde and Donald Peck. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday from the Campbell- Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida with the Reverend Betsye Mowry, officiating. Interment will be made in Maple Flats Cemetery, Cleveland. Friends may call at the funeral home 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, prior to the funeral. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, facial coverings must be worn, social distancing must be maintained and adjusted total capacity must be followed. Contributions, in her memory, may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Main at Grove Streets, Oneida, NY 13421 or the Oneida Castle Fire Department, 3989 Sholtz Road, Oneida Castle, NY 13421.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com
. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/phyllis-peck-clinch