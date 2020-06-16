Priscilla May Butler, 82, of New Hartford, formerly of Oneida, passed away on Monday evening, June 15, 2020.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2020, at 4 PM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc. Priscilla’s funeral will be broadcast over zoom for those who cannot attend in person. Seating will be limited during the funeral to accommodate the COVID-19 restrictions. Family and friends wishing to pay their respects are invited and may call on Saturday prior to the service from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at the funeral home, 342 Main St., Oneida. The funeral home staff respectfully asks you to wear a facial covering into the funeral home. Interment will take place in Oneida Castle Cemetery. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.