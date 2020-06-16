Priscilla M. Butler
Priscilla May Butler, 82, of New Hartford, formerly of Oneida, passed away on Monday evening, June 15, 2020.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2020, at 4 PM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc. Priscilla’s funeral will be broadcast over zoom for those who cannot attend in person. Seating will be limited during the funeral to accommodate the COVID-19 restrictions. Family and friends wishing to pay their respects are invited and may call on Saturday prior to the service from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at the funeral home, 342 Main St., Oneida. The funeral home staff respectfully asks you to wear a facial covering into the funeral home. Interment will take place in Oneida Castle Cemetery. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com.

