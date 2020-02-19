Home

Quentin “Quent/Neal” Zimmerman of Fair Oaks, California, entered into final rest on February 3, 2020. He was born October 28, 1928 in Oneida, New York, the second of two sons of Durward W. and Charlotte (Thron) Zimmerman. Quent saw four years active duty with the United States Air Force and would go on in service to his country as a federal employee, working forty plus years with the US Department of Defense. He was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Durward R. Zimmerman. He is survived by a step-sister, Marie Schmidt of Dolores, Colorado, as well as his nieces and nephews, Bob Zimmerman, Karen Boyson, Jerry Zimmerman, Rick Zimmerman, Wayne Zimmerman, and Wanda Murling; and many great-nephews and great-nieces stretching from California to New York. Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 6 PM at the Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut Street. Burial will be in Rome Cemetery in the spring. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home from 4 to 6 PM on Monday, prior to the funeral. Please offer online condolences at: www.BarryFuneralHome.com.www.BarryFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/quentin-quentneal-zimmerman
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2020
