STEPHENS CITY, VA.- R. Edward “Ed” Costello, 84 of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on Oct. 2, 2020 at his home. Mr. Costello was born in 1936, in Pompey, N.Y.; the son of the late Anna Catherine and Daniel Leo Costello. Ed and his siblings grew up poor, but what they lacked in money and material possessions, they possessed in love, work ethic, and pure grit. Nails tough they all were, and in sister Kate’s case, still is, enabling each and every one of them to provide for their own children the lives they could never have dreamed of. He was a Veteran having served in the U.S. Army achieving the rank of Spc 3. Mr. Costello was a graduate of Cazenovia Central High School Class of 1954; State University of New York, Morrisville. He was employed as a salesman of construction equipment in Central New York for 20 years then retiring from James River Equipment Company serving for 32 years. He loved his James River Equipment family and all of those that came with it – coworkers & customers alike. When you see a piece of John Deere construction around town and the surrounding counties, chances are Ed sold it. Mr. Costello was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, in Winchester, the Elks Lodge and Moose Lodge in Winchester, Va. In the past he was a 4th Degree Knight, Bart Hanifin Council #473, in Oneida, N.Y., and former member of Cazenovia Fire Department. He married Beverley Smith on June 11, 1960, in Oriskany Falls, N.Y. Ed loved a lot of things, his family first and foremost. He and Beverley, his wife of 60 years had 5 children and 20 grandkids, all of whom adored him. To all that knew him, Ed really was one of a kind. He loved to celebrate, really just about anything, especially if any of his kids, grandkids, siblings, or thirty nieces and nephews were involved. His generosity was often the kind that wasn’t published. Honest and direct. Faithful and God fearing. Quick with a quip and loads of “Ed’isms”. Surviving with his wife are daughters, Kelly Costello of Crozet, Va., Kimberley Messner (Andy, deceased) of Christiansburg, Va., Kristine Miller (Marshall) of Kingsport, Tenn., Megan McCarthy (Doug) of Winchester, Va.; son, Daniel Costello (Valerie) of Ponte Vedra, Fla.; 20 grandchildren; and sister, Catherine Costello Dorrance of Herkimer, N.Y. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his brothers, Leo, Paul, Vincent, Frank, and James Costello. Ed added light to a lot of peoples’ lives, and though he will be missed here, his brothers and mom are happy to see him. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 4:30 to 7 p.m., at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Reverend Bjorn Lundberg officiating. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Winchester, Va. Pallbearers will be Christopher Messner, Patrick Messner, Benjamin Skinner, Joseph McCarthy, Austin Miller, Finn McCarthy, Declan Costello and Leo McCarthy. Honorary pallbearer will be Frankie McCarthy. Memorial contributions may be made in Ed’s memory to Chelsea Academy, 4 Family Life Ln., Front Royal, Va., 22630 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Va., 22601. Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/r-edward-costello