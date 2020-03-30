|
|
VERONA:Ralph J. “Jim” Williams, 91, died early Sunday morning, March 29, 2020, in the Oneida Healthcare, where he had been a patient for the past five days.Born in Rome, on November 8, 1928, he was the son of Ralph and Victoria Draper Williams. A lifelong resident of the Verona area, Jim was a graduate of Verona High School, Class of 1947 and was a veteran of the Korean War era, serving with the United States Air Force. He married Barbara De Groat in Clinton on November 4, 1961.Prior to his retirement with forty-seven years of service, Jim was the Supervisor of Data Processing with Oneida Limited. He was a longtime member of the Verona United Methodist Church, a member and past-president of the Sherrill Rod and Gun Club, a member of the Lost Pond Gun Club and the Fish Creek Club, served as a fire commissioner of the former Sconondoa Fire Department, loved deer and pheasant hunting, fishing, RVing and had great pride in his vegetable garden and his grounds at home.Surviving besides his wife, Barbara, are his brother and sister-in-law, Warren and Gail Williams of Rome; his sister-in-law, Irene De Groat of Vernon; his two nieces and one nephew and their spouses, Colleen and Tom Endemann, Brenda Nelson and Kevin and Melissa Dager; and many special friends. He was predeceased by his parents, his two sisters and their husbands, Frances and William Tompkins and Shirley and William Griffith and his brother, Gerald Williams.The family would like to extend thanks to Sue and Dan Burgdorf and Melody De Balso and Everett Taylor for their help in the time of the family’s needs.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held at the convenience of the family from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. Interment will be made in Glenwood Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the , 1 Marcus Blvd., Suite 104, Albany, NY 12205. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/ralph-j-williams
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2020