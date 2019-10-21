|
Osceola: Raymond D. “Red” Powell, 87, formerly of Oneida and Osceola, until moving to Boonville in 2018, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, while under the loving care of his family, at Sunset Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Boonville.Affectionately known as Red, he was born in Utica, on February 28, 1932, a son of Donald H. and Eleanor Gillen Powell. He grew up in Constableville, graduating from Constableville High School, with the Class of 1950. Afterwards he attended and graduated from Schenectady Barber School. From 1951 until his honorable discharge in1953, he served his country in the U.S. Navy, aboard the U.S. Bristol, stationed around the world, during the Korean Conflict era.Mr. Powell was employed as a barber for many years, working in Fort Drum, Carthage, Rome, West Leyden and Oneida. Later Red owned Red’s Tavern, Oneida, Redfield Square, Redfield, NY, and for many years the Osceola Hotel. Ray also established and constructed “The Store” in Osceola, which he operated for many years.Red was a life member of Oneida NY Post # 3169, American Legion.He is survived by Edith “Sis” Roberts, his companion of 35 years; his children, Micky (Skip) Gaetano, Rene (Tom) Stocklosa and Tom Powell, all of Boonville, Mark (Tara) Wells, Darren, (Julie) Wells, FL; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter and several cousins. Sis’s children, Tammy Weiler, Dawn (Ed) Zagurski and Duane (Janice) Roberts; two ex-wives, Dolores Sawyer and Ruth Damuth and his close friends, Tommy O’Brien, Charlie Lanz, Calvin (Micky) Hunt and Paul Dygert He was predeceased by a son, James R. Powell; sister, Jeanne Marie, brother in law, Stuart and niece Mollie O’Brien.Red’s family wishes to send of note of heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the A-wing staff at Sunset Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Boonville, for the excellent care which they gave to Red.A Memorial Service will be Friday, October 25, 2019, at 12 Noon at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville, where calling hours are from 10:00 A.M. until the services. Interment will follow in Rural Cemetery, Constableville, where members of Charles J. Love Post American Legion, Harland J. Hennessey Post V.F.W. and the Tun Tavern Leathernecks Marine Corps League will render Military Rites. Following the services all are invited to attend a celebration or Red’s life at the Milk Plant Tavern, Rt. 26, West Leyden, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to James Powell Music Scholarship fund at Adirondack Central School, C/O District Offices 110 Ford St. Boonville, or to the O’Brien Family Scholarship Fund at South Lewis High School, Turin.For an on-line message of sympathy please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/raymond-d-red-powell
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019