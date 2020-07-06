1/1
Raymond F. Slawiak
Vernon-T/Sgt. Raymond F. Slawiak, age 90, of Vernon passed away unexpectedly Friday afternoon, July 3, 2020 in University Hospital with wife at his side. He was born on July 12, 1929 in Sloan, New York a son of the late Frank and Anna (Wallas) Slawiak and was educated in Sloan Schools. Raymond was a World War II veteran had a military career serving in both the United States Army and the United States Air Force and served in Japan and France. On April 14, 1956 Raymond and Joan Reardon were united in marriage at St. Patrick’s Church of Seneca Falls and have shared that sacred vow for over sixty-four years together. Raymond owned and operated DFJ Beagles, raising and training several field champions. In 2010 he was elected to the Better Beagling Hall of Fame. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being in the field with his dogs. Surviving are his wife, Joan of Vernon, three sons and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Lynne Slawiak of Dubois, WY, Frank Slawiak (Niki) and Joseph Slawiak (Annette) of Vernon, four grandchildren, Joseph Slawiak and Michael Slawiak of Dubois, WY, Cali Slawiak of Vernon and Mya Slawiak of Vernon Center, one great-grandson, Samuel VanAtta, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Raymond was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Dolores and Hugh Reid. In keeping with the COVID 19 Pandemic limitations, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Family Church, Vernon, on Thursday, July 9 at 11:30 and burial will be with Military Honors in Maple Grove Cemetery, Vernon, NY. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.commaleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/tsgt-raymond-f-slawiak-usaf-retired

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

