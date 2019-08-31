Home

MUNNSVILLERaymond J. Harrington, 71, of Glass Factory Road, passed away on Wednesday evening, August 28, 2019, in the comfort of his home, following an extended illness.Born in Oneida on September 26, 1947, he was the son of Joseph and Dorothy Williams Harrington. A lifelong resident of the area with the exception of his active military duty time, stationed in Maryland and Virginia, Ray was a graduate of Oneida High School, Class of 1965. He married Verna May Boswell, during his military career, and remained married until her passing in 1991. He later married Nancy Berry in Oneida in 1998.Ray retired from the United States Navy in 1987 with twenty-two years of service, where he served in three tours in Vietnam. He returned to Oneida after Verna’s passing and was employed with Oneida Limited Silversmiths and for Lowe’s.Raymond was an Eagle Scout in his youth and as an adult, he was active in Civil War reenactment throughout New York and the East Coast including Manassas and Gettysburg. He was a life member and a Past Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, former Sherrill Post #860 and enjoyed working on the family’s genealogy.Surviving besides his wife, Nancy are: one daughter, Christy Scalby of Utica; three grandchildren, Andrew, Sean and Emily; three great-grandchildren, John, Spencer and Aelly; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Raymond Jr. in 1981, a sister, Edith A. James in 2016 and a brother, Peter Harrington in 2005.The family appreciates, with much gratitude, the exceptional care provided by the 4th Floor of Oneida Health and the attentive care, provided by his nieces and nephew, Cynthia Stoffle. Melissa Halladay, Patricia Harrington and Mason Berry, which was under the watchful eye of his loving wife and guidance of Hospice.Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family, from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. Interment will be made in the National Cemetery for Veterans in Alexandria, Virginia. Contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38015.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/raymond-j-harrington
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019
