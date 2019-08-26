|
EATON: Raymond D. “Ray” Morris, 84, of Bradley Brook Rd., passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare, New Hartford, NY.He was born February 19, 1935 in Eaton, a son of the late Laverne and Alice Westcott Morris and received his education in local schools. Raymond proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. until being honorably discharged. On December 24, 1953, he married Barbara L. Cardner in Peterboro, a union of over 58 years until she predeceased him on November 1, 2012. Ray was a lifelong Eaton resident and a dairy farmer until retiring.Surviving are his children, Steven and Bonnie Morris of Hamilton; Mark and Denise Morris, and Gary Morris, all of Eaton; Michele Morris of Dolgeville; brother, Arthur Morris of Sherrill; brother-in-law Don and Linda Cardner of Peterboro; eleven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Jessica Springer; sisters, Minnie Marris and DeEtte Ernst; brothers, John, Walter and Lawrence Morris.Graveside services with military honors will be held in the Peterboro Cemetery at 11am Wednesday, August 28, 2019.Contributions in his memory may be made to the Peterboro Cemetery, c/o Mike Corpin, 5229 Swamp Rd., Morrisville, NY 13408.Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/raymond-morris
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019