Raymond P. "Ray" Umber, 76, of Sylvan Beach, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center in Syracuse. Born in Malone, NY on March 28, 1943, he was the son of the late Charles and Louise (Caswell) Umber. He was a 1960 graduate of Grade and Lyon Mountain High School and he went on to serve his country in the US Air Force from 1960-64. On July 6, 1963 while on leave, Ray was united in marriage to Donna Yaddow.After being Honorably Discharged from the Air Force, Ray went to work for the next 36 years at Oneida Container, retiring in 2000. He also owned and operated Ray's Gun Shop in Sylvan Beach from 1997-2005.Ray was a member of the Sylvan Beach Fire Department since 1973, as well as the Sylvan Beach American Legion Post 1153 and Point Rock Fish and Game Club and.Surviving besides his loving wife of 55 years, Donna, are two daughters, Catherine Umber and Christine (Joseph) Clements of Sylvan Beach; a sister, Mary Elizabeth Kennedy of Florida; four grandchildren, Steven (Jessica) Farr, Heather Farr, Addison Clements and Annaliese (Allan) Durant; two great-grandchildren, Bryson and Evelynn Durant; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a daughter, Laura Marie Umber; a son, Raymond Jr.; a sister, Roberta Davignon; and two brothers, Corydon and James.Family and friends are invited to call at Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc, 418 N. George St., Rome, on Saturday, June 8th from 2-4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ray's memory may be made to the Sylvan Beach Fire Department, 908 Main St., Sylvan Beach, NY 13157.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on June 6, 2019