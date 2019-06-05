Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nunn & Harper Funeral Home
418 N George St
Rome, NY 13440
(315) 337-8500
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Nunn & Harper Funeral Home
418 N George St
Rome, NY 13440
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Umber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond P. "Ray" Umber


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raymond P. "Ray" Umber Obituary
Raymond P. “Ray” Umber, 76, of Sylvan Beach, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center in Syracuse. Born in Malone, NY on March 28, 1943, he was the son of the late Charles and Louise (Caswell) Umber. He was a 1960 graduate of Grade and Lyon Mountain High School and he went on to serve his country in the US Air Force from 1960-64. On July 6, 1963 while on leave, Ray was united in marriage to Donna Yaddow.After being Honorably Discharged from the Air Force, Ray went to work for the next 36 years at Oneida Container, retiring in 2000. He also owned and operated Ray’s Gun Shop in Sylvan Beach from 1997-2005.Ray was a member of the Sylvan Beach Fire Department since 1973, as well as the Sylvan Beach American Legion Post 1153 and Point Rock Fish and Game Club and.Surviving besides his loving wife of 55 years, Donna, are two daughters, Catherine Umber and Christine (Joseph) Clements of Sylvan Beach; a sister, Mary Elizabeth Kennedy of Florida; four grandchildren, Steven (Jessica) Farr, Heather Farr, Addison Clements and Annaliese (Allan) Durant; two great-grandchildren, Bryson and Evelynn Durant; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a daughter, Laura Marie Umber; a son, Raymond Jr.; a sister, Roberta Davignon; and two brothers, Corydon and James.Family and friends are invited to call at Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc, 418 N. George St., Rome, on Saturday, June 8th from 2-4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ray’s memory may be made to the Sylvan Beach Fire Department, 908 Main St., Sylvan Beach, NY 13157.You may light a candle, send a message of sympathy, and read the obituary at www.nunnandharper.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/raymond-p-ray-umber
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now