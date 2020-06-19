Raynelle Jones

Raynelle O. Jones 59, of Reese Rd., Earlville, NY, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at The Grand of ChittenangoFriends and family are invited and may call on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 3 Preston St., Earlville, NY 13332Services and Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.