VERONA - Rebecca Jean (Lerch) Reed, 60, of 5109 Hill Road, Verona, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in her loving husband's arms.She was born on November 7, 1958, in Oneida, the daughter Phyllis (Stooks) Lerch Hammerle and the late Jack E. Lerch, Sr.Becky spent her early years in Oneida, graduating from Oneida High School in 1976. She has lived in Verona for the past 25 years.She was employed with Oneida Limited in Sherrill, for many years, and was later employed by The ARC on Madison Cortland in Oneida for several years, retiring in 2011.Becky enjoyed gardening, fishing, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends.She was a member of the Oneida Owls Club, the Durhamville Vets Club, American Legion Post #169 in Oneida, and the Verona VFW.Becky was united in marriage to Steven W. Reed on July 27, 2002, in Verona. A union that was filled with love and laughter for over 16 years.Surviving besides her loving husband, Steve, are: her mother and stepfather, Phyllis and Richard Hammerle of Port Orange, FL; three brothers, Jack Lerch, Jr. of Oneida, Randy Lerch and Jerry Johnson of Port Orange, FL, and Kevin (Vanessa) Lerch of Verona; seven nieces and nephews; many great nieces and nephews; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She, also, leaves behind her beloved dogs, Ruby and Ginger, who she cherished; and her cats, Zeke and Zelda. Becky was predeceased by her father, Jack; her brother, Jeff, and her sister, Sue Cornish.At Becky's request there will be no calling hours or funeral service, however, a Celebration of her Life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the American Legion Post #169, 398 N. Main Street, Oneida. Arrangements are under the supervision of the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. In her memory, contributions may be made to Wanderers' Rest Humane Association, Inc. PO Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032.