Oriskany Falls - Regina M. Dixon, age 69, of McLaughlin Road passed away unexpectedly Thursday evening May 30, 2019 at her home.She was born on April 26, 1950 in Oneida, New York a daughter of the late Eugene and Mary (Morak) Faldzinski and was a graduate of Vernon-Verona Sherrill School.On May 27, 1972 Regina and James H. Dixon were united in marriage in Durhamville, New York and have shared this vow of over 47 years together.Regina shared many hobbies with her husband Jim. Most of all enjoying their love of their grandchildren and horses together. In her spare time Regina enjoyed gardening in her flower and vegetable gardens.She was a member of the Verona Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary, Verona Historical Society and several equine organizations.Surviving are her husband James H. Dixon, three children: Debra Dixon (Michelle King), Christina Krzyzanowski, Tara (Peter) Gowans, eight grandchildren; Adam Krzyzanowski (Braylee Holdridge), Amanda Kryzanowski, Kyle Swetmon (Ashley Mahler), Kaylee Swetmon (David Bartlett), Brandon, Tyler, Carter and Emma Gowans, two great-grandchildren; Madelyn Bartlett and Wyatt Krzyzanowski, three siblings, Eugene Faldzinski, Edwin Faldzinski and Mary Trexler as well as many nieces and nephews.Regina was predeceased by her parents and daughter Tamara Swetmon .Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral; Home Inc., 23 Front Street, Vernon, NY. Regina’s life will be celebrated on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Church, Peterboro Street, Vernon, NY. Burial will follow in St. Helena’s Cemetery, Oneida, NY. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/regina-m-dixon
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on June 4, 2019