Regina M. Knight, 55, of Rome, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Born August 2, 1964, in Oneida, she was the daughter of Harry Hollenbeck and the late Wilma Dixon. She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Hollenbeck; her son, Tyler Hollenbeck; her father, Harry Hollenbeck; her sister, Cynthia Hollenbeck; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be Monday at 12 noon at Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home, 322 Washington Ave., Oneida. Interment will follow in Oneida Castle Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday from 10-12, prior to her service. To express sympathy, please visit coolican-mcsweeney.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/regina-m-knight
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020