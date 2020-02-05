|
CANASTOTA . . . Reginald E. "Gene" Smith, II, 77, formerly of 400 Lamb Avenue, Canastota, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the Oneida Healthcare Extended Care Facility, following a lengthy illness.He was born on June 4, 1942, in Oneida, the son of the late Reginald, Sr. and Alice (Wightman) Smith.Gene spent his early years in West Eaton, Oneida and Oneida Castle. He later lived in Wampsville, Sherrill, and Vernon Center, and lived in Canastota for 16 years, before becoming a resident of the Extended Care in 2017.He is a Vietnam Veteran, serving overseas with the US Navy.Gene was a member of the Carpenter's Local Union #120 of Utica for 40 years, retiring in 1999.He was a member of St. Agatha's Church in Canastota.Gene enjoyed fishing, construction, and spending time with his family.He married Barbara Hilliker on November 12, 1963, in Canastota. Barbara passed away on February 13, 1989. He later married Gayla Hayduke.Surviving are: his longtime companion, Donna Abbott of Canastota; four sons, Jeffrey and Maria Smith of Forestport, Gary Smith of Rochester, John and Cindy Smith of Deansboro, and Reginald E. Smith, III of Clinton; three daughters, Amy and Dennis LaMunion of Madison, Augusta Smith of Utah, and Autumn and Drew Kurtz of Oriskany; one sister, Linda and Wesley Hood of Canastota; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at St. Agatha's Church, 329 N. Peterboro Street, Canastota. The Rev. Stephen P. Wirkes will officiate. Spring burial with Military Honors will be in Valley View Cemetery, Oneida. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the supervision of the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Wanderers' Rest Humane Association, Inc., PO Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032, with envelopes available at the church.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2020